Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.85. 62,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 142,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revelation Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.
Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 2.7%
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.46) by ($2.55). Sell-side analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -49.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
