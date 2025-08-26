Reviewing Choose Rain (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Profitability

This table compares Choose Rain and Big Rock Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Choose Rain alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choose Rain N/A N/A N/A Big Rock Brewery -20.63% -52.12% -23.36%

Volatility & Risk

Choose Rain has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Brewery has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choose Rain and Big Rock Brewery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choose Rain N/A N/A -$670,000.00 ($0.03) -9.50 Big Rock Brewery $31.65 million 0.59 -$9.83 million ($1.10) -0.69

Choose Rain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Big Rock Brewery. Choose Rain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Rock Brewery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Choose Rain beats Big Rock Brewery on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choose Rain

(Get Free Report)

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

About Big Rock Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands. It also provides apparel and accessories, including jackets, headwear, sweaters, glassware, belt buckles, and coolers. The company sells its products to provincial liquor boards, grocery stores, on-premise and contract manufacturing customers; and through premises owned and/or operated by the Corporation, Big Rock's retail location and online through various e-commerce platforms. website, and third-party delivery services. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Choose Rain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choose Rain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.