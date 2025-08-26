Reviewing Everbright Digital (NASDAQ:EDHL) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Everbright Digital (NASDAQ:EDHL – Get Free Report) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everbright Digital and TechTarget”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbright Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechTarget $284.90 million 1.56 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -14.81

Profitability

Everbright Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TechTarget.

This table compares Everbright Digital and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbright Digital N/A N/A N/A TechTarget -252.96% -21.56% -13.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Everbright Digital and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbright Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 163.67%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Everbright Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechTarget beats Everbright Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbright Digital

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media. Operating in the digital marketing solutions industry, our comprehensive range of digital marketing solutions to our clients includes, but is not limited to, metaverse stimulation, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) design and creation, creative event planning and management, IP character creation and social media marketing. Unlike firms which provide traditional marketing solutions with boilerplate design and marketing plans, we tailor our marketing solutions based on our clients’ needs, and work together with them to implement our customized design and execute marketing plan for their target customers. We also take a hands-on approach to develop a custom metaverse solution for our clients by directly collaborating with suppliers on the design and implementation. We also take a hands-on approach to develop a custom metaverse solution for our clients by directly collaborating with suppliers on the design and implementation. We lead the strategic design and conceptualization of these offerings, determining key objectives, target audience, and the desired level of immersion and integration between the virtual and physical realms. We also identify the essential features to be included in the metaverse solution and provide guidelines to our suppliers, who then handle the technical execution. This involves building the 3D virtual environments, developing the augmented reality components, testing the final products to identify and address any technical issues, and optimizing the performance and stability of the complete solution. We have experienced robust growth. We serve customers ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to sizeable regional conglomerates. Since the commencement of our business operations in 2021 through our subsidiary, HKUML, we have worked with over 20 corporate customers from a diverse array of industries, including real estate developers, concert organizers, and public charitable organizations to serve both their domestic and overseas customers. According to the China Insights Consultancy Report, the market in which we operate, namely Hong Kong’s digital marketing solution market, is highly fragmented and competitive, with over 3,500 participants currently, and is still growing. In recent years, Hong Kong’s marketing solution market has grown steadily, though it was temporarily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, rising from HKD23.0 billion in 2018 to HKD30.4 billion in 2023. Post-pandemic, digital marketing solutions saw rapid growth, with the market size reaching HKD15.1 billion in 2023, marking it the fastest-growing segment within the marketing solution industry. As for the digital marketing solution industry in Hong Kong, there are large digital marketing firms and multinational corporations, and also active participation from many small and medium-sized enterprises. Local digital marketing companies like us play a significant role in the Hong Kong market. We believe that our employees are the key enablers of our success, a core strength and part of our competitive advantage. Looking into the future, we believe there are large opportunities within and beyond the industries we currently serve, representing a market potential multiple times larger than our current opportunity. We are committed to investing in a highly skilled workforce and dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining top talent to support the expansion of our business in industries. We focus on complex digital solutions and aim to provide higher value services and solutions for our clients. Through the projects we have designed, organized and managed, we are committed to improving the awareness and reputation of the brands and products of our clients, thereby increasing their sales and market share. Our goal is to achieve significant brand building and promote the unique value of our clients’ products among their targeted recipients. Our principal executive office is in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

