Roblox’s (RBLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBLX. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $124.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. Roblox has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $60,479,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $18,610,845.23. This trade represents a 76.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,047 shares of company stock valued at $478,661,185. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,720,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $137,379,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

