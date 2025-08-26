Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $93.99 on Monday. Roku has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,502 shares of company stock worth $31,665,946 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.