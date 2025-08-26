Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $10.13. Royce Otc Micro shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 176,397 shares changing hands.
Royce Otc Micro Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.
Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Otc Micro
Royce Otc Micro Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Otc Micro
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Otc Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Otc Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.