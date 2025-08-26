Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $10.13. Royce Otc Micro shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 176,397 shares changing hands.

Royce Otc Micro Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Otc Micro

Royce Otc Micro Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $3,469,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

