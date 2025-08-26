Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $183.9210 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,459,868. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on R. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

