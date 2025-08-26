S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 7,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

