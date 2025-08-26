Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.28% of Sapiens International worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 644,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 467.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 217,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Sapiens International stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

