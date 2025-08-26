Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 13,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Scienjoy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

