Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $23.03. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 492,020 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Sekisui House to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sekisui House Stock Down 1.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.78%.The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

