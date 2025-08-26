Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $23.03. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 492,020 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Sekisui House to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKHSY
Sekisui House Stock Down 1.3%
Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.78%.The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion.
About Sekisui House
Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sekisui House
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.