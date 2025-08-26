Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Semrush alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,689,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 144,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 286,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 755,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $7.7450 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.65. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Semrush and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $12.00 target price on Semrush and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semrush

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 20,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,560. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Mason sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $75,225.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,871.06. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,906 shares of company stock worth $546,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.