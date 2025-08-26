Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.1180 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

