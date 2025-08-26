Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas Ryan Sells 17,520 Shares

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ryan sold 17,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,435,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,462,896.03. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Service Corporation International stock opened at $79.8440 on Tuesday. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 225.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 60.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

