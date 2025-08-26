Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $148.51 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.5135.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Arete reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Shopify Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $140.53 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

