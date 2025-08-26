Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shoulder Innovations Stock Up 18.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. Shoulder Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

In other Shoulder Innovations news, Director Michael A. Carusi bought 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,885,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,277,040. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,707,230. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 778,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,675,730 in the last 90 days.

About Shoulder Innovations

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

