Sidoti Csr Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ScanSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

SCSC opened at $44.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $970.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 948.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 88.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $278,077.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

