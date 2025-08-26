Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Unifi Earnings

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Unifi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE UFI opened at $4.39 on Monday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.24. Unifi had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 22NW LP increased its position in Unifi by 34.2% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Unifi by 19.5% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Unifi in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in Unifi by 10.2% in the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

