Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 615,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 339,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

