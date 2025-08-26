Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Receives $17.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 1.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

SKYH opened at $10.65 on Friday. Sky Harbour Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $805.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 173.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 445,828 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 185.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth $128,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.