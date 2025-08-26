SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren Unterseher Sells 243,484 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 243,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,877,980.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,917,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,405,180.96. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of SKYT stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 941.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 320.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
