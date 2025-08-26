SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren Unterseher Sells 292,628 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 292,628 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $3,365,222.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,161,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,351,638. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 1.8%

SKYT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $560.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 7,282.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 176,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.