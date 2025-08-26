Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $229.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 310.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 74,741 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

