SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 6.7%

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $34.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

