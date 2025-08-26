Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Free Report) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Southern Copper”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper $11.89 billion 6.57 $3.38 billion $4.57 21.25

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CD International Enterprises and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southern Copper 3 4 0 0 1.57

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.28%. Given CD International Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CD International Enterprises is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Risk & Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper 30.37% 38.08% 18.88%

Summary

Southern Copper beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People’s Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

