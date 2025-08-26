Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Financial Survey

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Square Enix and QuoteMedia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.13 billion 4.11 $161.13 million $1.03 70.87 QuoteMedia $18.74 million 0.72 -$1.33 million ($0.03) -5.00

Analyst Ratings

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Square Enix and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 1 0 0 0 1.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Square Enix has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 5.92% 5.88% 4.72% QuoteMedia -12.55% N/A -33.71%

Summary

Square Enix beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, fundamentals, investor relations solutions, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

