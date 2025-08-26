Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and traded as high as $28.00. Sumitomo shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 31,571 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo
Sumitomo Trading Down 0.2%
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Company Profile
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.