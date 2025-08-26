Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $28.49. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

See Also

