SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

SWK Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.47. 13,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Get SWK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SWK from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

SWK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. SWK had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SWK by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SWK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SWK by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SWK by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SWK

(Get Free Report)

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.