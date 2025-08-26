Symbotic’s (SYM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SYM. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of SYM opened at $45.74 on Monday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.34 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $4,641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,125.99. This trade represents a 86.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,632 shares of company stock worth $13,618,791. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,812.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

