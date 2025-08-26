Synergy CHC (SNYR) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Synergy CHC to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 10.02% -18.56% 20.28% Synergy CHC Competitors -6.06% -213.47% -2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $34.83 million $2.12 million 7.68 Synergy CHC Competitors $15.14 billion $1.23 billion 9.19

This table compares Synergy CHC and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synergy CHC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synergy CHC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 1 1 3.50 Synergy CHC Competitors 668 2924 3022 92 2.38

Synergy CHC presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Synergy CHC beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

