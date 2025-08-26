Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $7,711,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,759,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,471,115.75. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNGX opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $747.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

