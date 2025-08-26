TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $13.05. TDK shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 61,050 shares traded.

TDK Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

