Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $17,794,533.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,852,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,008,905,356.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total transaction of $17,552,188.80.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total transaction of $18,149,320.80.

On Monday, August 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.46, for a total transaction of $17,841,326.40.

On Thursday, August 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80.

On Monday, August 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $17,290,987.20.

On Friday, August 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.19, for a total transaction of $17,124,069.60.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $16,741,346.40.

On Monday, August 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.24, for a total transaction of $16,708,521.60.

On Friday, August 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.29, for a total transaction of $16,572,333.60.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total transaction of $16,837,027.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1%

TMUS stock opened at $251.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.61 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,175,507,000 after acquiring an additional 645,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

