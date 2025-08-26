Telsey Advisory Group Has Pessimistic View of EL Q1 Earnings

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 546,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.