TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.1250.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $94.6470 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TFI International by 104.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth $294,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,218 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

