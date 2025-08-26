TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Acquires $499,570.50 in Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Asher acquired 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $499,570.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,570.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TFS Financial by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

