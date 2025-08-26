Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.3507 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 265.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,396.13. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray Brands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

