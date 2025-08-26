Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tokio Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

