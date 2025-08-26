Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.25.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,601 shares of company stock worth $1,726,874. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

