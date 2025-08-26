Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $13.7331 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TD stock opened at $73.7950 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $75.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toronto Dominion Bank

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.