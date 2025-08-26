Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,000,000.00 in Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,048,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 569,441 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 293,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $7,997,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

