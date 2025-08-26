TSE:DSV FY2025 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Discovery Silver in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Discovery Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Discovery Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Discovery Silver Stock Up 1.5%

Discovery Silver stock opened at C$4.05 on Monday. Discovery Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.71.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.