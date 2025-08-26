TSE:MNO Q4 EPS Forecast Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of MNO opened at C$0.85 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$174.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

