Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,582,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 453,853 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.4830 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

