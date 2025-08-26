Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UI opened at $521.2680 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $525.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.18.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 215.74% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

