United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,058 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.74% of United Community Banks worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,896,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $32.6450 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.