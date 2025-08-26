Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.56. 17,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 264,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universe Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 13.40% of Universe Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

