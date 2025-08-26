UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $2,312,208.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,498,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,220.24. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $2,292,206.28.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $2,240,201.60.

On Monday, August 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $2,140,192.60.

On Friday, August 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $2,156,194.04.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $2,180,196.20.

On Monday, August 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,832,164.88.

On Friday, August 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,832,164.88.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $1,700,153.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $1,700,153.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $1,676,150.84.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.70.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. UWM’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 101.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

