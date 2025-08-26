Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

